Heidi Klum Shows Off Cleavage And Her Underwear At Emmys After-Party

Heidi Klum attended the event with her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

Heidi Klum wore a completely see-through dress to an Emmy Awards after-party, but it’s the part of her body that wasn’t covered up at all that really draws the eye in photos from the event.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Heidi Klum was looking rather “busty” at HBO’s Emmys after-party, which was held at the Pacific Design Center on Sunday night. The 46-year-old supermodel attended the event with her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, but she literally outshone him in her glittering gown.

On her Instagram page, Heidi revealed that her dress was designed by Rami Kadi. The glamorous, floor-length gown was made out of sheer fabric, and it was embellished with intricate silver beading arranged in a geometric pattern. In the center of each beaded square on her dress, sequins shimmered and tiny round silver plates reflected light like mirrors. Meanwhile, vertical black lines ran down the bodice.

Heidi’s black underwear and matching push-up bra were visible through the dress. The gown also had a plunging neckline that ensured that other party guests got an eyeful of her ample cleavage, further suggesting that she has embraced showing off her chest as of late. She accessorized her look with a pair of oversized diamond chandelier earrings, and she carried a small black clutch in her hand. The America’s Got Talent judge wore her golden blond hair down in soft waves and parted to the side.

David Livingston / Getty Images

As mentioned, Tom also hit the post-Emmys party circuit with Heidi. The 30-year-old musician also wore his wavy hair down, but his outfit wasn’t see-through. He did show off a bit of his chest by wearing a dark purple dress shirt with a few buttons undone, but he kept the rest of his body covered up in a sophisticated black suit.

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Heidi and Tom also hit up the Amazon Prime Video post-Emmy Awards party, where they chatted to reporters about their relationship. They were questioned about how Heidi’s four children from previous relationships ⁠— Leni, 15, Henry, 14, Jonah, 12, and Lou, 9 — feel about Tom, and it sounds like he’s done an excellent job winning them over since marrying their mom in February of this year.

Loading...

“So far, so good,” Klum said, as reported by Us Weekly.

Kaulitz agreed that things seem to be going well, and the guitarist revealed that he’s been using the magic of music to win his stepchildren’s approval. However, instead of simply playing for them, he’s actually been teaching them guitar.

“Of course that goes with it,” he said. “I’m a full-time musician, and I’m doing music all day long. So yeah, that’s part of it.”