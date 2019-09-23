‘Shagmag’ Babe Julia Rose Takes Wild Topless Car Ride, Views Are Through The Roof

Traffic on Julia Rose’s Instagram today is likely high. The model and Shagmag magazine founder took to the platform earlier today with another of her legendary topless updates. While Julia does come as one of the platform’s swimwear faces, she does rock somewhat of an unofficial status as Instagram’s topless queen. Julia has ditched the upper clothing once again, with the views of her video appearing to be through the roof.

The video showed Julia behind the wheel in an open-roofed car. Eyes were likely less on the suburban houses flying past Julia as she rode in her vehicle as this girl’s fans only have eyes for her. Julia was seen fully topless, although a carefully-placed seat belt protected her modesty, as did the blonde’s long hair. Julia was definitely taking things down the wild route, with the speed of the drive appearing fairly fast, plus music blasting from the car’s stereo. Julia kept her eyes on the road for the most part, although she did briefly glance at the camera and flash a smile. As to what was being flashed, well, this girl does come with a cleavage worth showcasing. Julia wore black-and-white shorts lower down, with a black baseball cap also donned. A geotag placed the model in Los Angeles, California.

The views are through the roof. Julia’s video had racked up over 218,000 views in just 55 minutes. The same time frame also brought in over 1,300 comments, plus a like from fellow model and Bang Energy face Hannah Palmer.

Julia does seem to have a unique way of raking in the engagement. The model will rock dangerously tiny bikinis for her social media updates, but her fan base appears based on more than just a stunning bikini body. With a natural beauty and what appears to be a choice to opt out of excessive glam or a contoured-up finish, Julia brings a certain freshness to Instagram. Glitzy infinity pools and high-end hotels are less this girl’s jam, with home settings or low-key close-ups being more up Julia’s street.

Loading...

Julia also seems to include a fair bit of humor on her account. The model’s trademark stuck-out tongue or middle finger appear adored by her fans as is Julia’s penchant for mixing a little nudity with food. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Julia updated her account fully nude in the bath while feeding herself spaghetti.

Today didn’t bring any food, but it definitely brought fans a lot to look at. Fans wishing to see more of Julia should follow her Instagram.