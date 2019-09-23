Bethenny Frankel Talks Life After ‘RHONY,’ Confirms She Has Two New Shows Coming In The Works

What's next for the ex-housewife?

Bethenny Frankel is moving on from her role on The Real Housewives of New York City and focusing her attention elsewhere.

While chatting with Extra TV‘s Renee Bargh and Adam Glassman at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, September 22, Frankel opened up about her “next chapter.”

“I have two shows, I’m producing one, I am starring in… one is a docu competition in which a continuation of my personal story, my business story, and the other is about a bunch of really interesting, funny woman… They both just happen to be female-centric,” she explained.

Frankel announced her sudden departure from The Real Housewives of New York City in late August as the rest of the cast began filming for the series’ upcoming 12th season. As fans will recall, Frankel was one of the original cast members of the series but left the show after Season 3 to pursue her own spinoff series with former husband Jason Hoppy.

After appearing on three seasons of Bethenny Ever After, Frankel and Hoppy parted ways and Frankel went on to return to The Real Housewives of New York City for the show’s seventh season. Prior to her exit, Frankel had appeared on eight of the show’s 11 seasons.

In addition to her work on her upcoming shows, Frankel has been providing help to victims of Hurricane Dorian through her charity, B Strong.

“I just got back from the Bahamas. I was back and forth from my warehouse in Florida, but it was amazing… Television has given me this amazing platform to be able to raise millions of dollars, save so many people’s lives and really make a massive difference,” she explained.

In other Frankel news, the longtime television star has been enjoying a romance with film producer Paul Bernon for the past year. As fans may have noticed earlier this month, Frankel gushed over her relationship with Bernon in the caption of an Instagram photo of the two of them, telling her fans and followers that Bernon is a loving a supportive partner who inspires her to be a better person and “achieve the impossible.”

As she prepares for the launch of her new shows, Frankel is also preparing to move into a new home with Bernon somewhere in the New England area. As The Inquisitr reported last week, Us Weekly was first to confirm the news.

Frankel’s former co-stars will return to Bravo TV sometime next year for The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12.