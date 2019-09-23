‘The Masked Singer’ Season 2 Spoilers: The Eagle Could Be A Famous Rocker

The Masked Singer Season 2 is set to premiere this week, and after last week’s sneak peek of the new characters, fans are going wild trying to figure out who the celebrities behind the elaborate costumes are. One of the biggest mysteries so far is the identity of The Eagle. Warning: possible spoilers ahead!

According to Newsweek, The Eagle left fans scratching their heads after he gave some confusing clues.

“If you know an Eagle’s body temperature, you may be hot on my tail,” the character said while riding a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Nick Cannon introduced him as “talented” with a “signature rock style.”

Eagle’s outfit includes a red bandanna around his head and a fringe jacket. He also rides through the desert, hinting that he could be from somewhere such as Arizona.

The outlet claims that rocker Alice Cooper is currently the best guess as the man behind the mask, but others such as Willie Nelson and Bruce Springsteen have also been mentioned.

Meanwhile, on The Masked Singer‘s YouTube page fans have a ton of guesses about who The Eagle may be. Singers such as Joe Walsh from the band The Eagles have been mentioned. Steve Miller, Bret Michaels, Kid Rock, Axl Rose, Steven Tyler, and Billy Ray Cyrus have all been guessed by viewers who are trying to get ahead of the game.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, many fans have pegged actor Wayne Brady as the person behind the wild Thingamajig character due to the character’s amazing voice, obvious sense of humor, and Brady’s recent social media activity.

One of Wayne’s last Instagram posts is a video of him singing in a soft and soulful tone, much like the Thingamajig, and his Twitter bio reads, “Guy who makes stuff up, pretends to be other people and sings,” which has gotten fans talking.

Meanwhile, fans are also giving their best guess for The Flower, who could turn out to be a big TV star in Mayim Bialik.

The mask is a flower and the actress got her start on the TV series, Blossom. In addition, the number 314 was seen in Flower’s clue package, which is the same number that was the on the door of her character Amy’s apartment on The Big Bang Theory.

This year, the cast of the show is said to have a combined 22 Broadway musicals, 22 gold records, 20 platinum records, 31 Billboard singles, 10 Grammys, 10 Lifetime Achievement Awards, three Walk of Fame stars, 15 marriages and eight divorces, so anyone could be behind the masks.

Fans can see more of The Masked Singer‘s latest group when Season 2 premieres Wednesday night on Fox.