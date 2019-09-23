‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Dishes Details On New House, Reveals It Will Be For Her Mom

Briana DeJesus has been showing off updates of her new home on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a photo of her two daughters, Stella and Nova, in front of the new construction. With the photo, she teased that it was “almost time” for the family to be moving in. Now, the Teen Mom 2 star is dishing details about her new home to OK! Magazine.

The mom of two gushed that the family will be moving in November. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Briana’s mom and sister will be moving to the new home with her. The three women are very close and have all lived together for a while. However, Briana revealed that the new home will actually be for her mom and that Briana and her daughters will eventually move out.

“My plan is to just have the house for my mom so that in the next 2 or 3 years I’ll buy a house for me and my girls. But I want to have my mom situated first before anything else.”

Another perk to Briana’s new place is that she won’t have a mortgage. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Briana revealed that she paid for her new home with cash. The mom of two made the reveal on Twitter recently.

“I don’t need to afford a house payment cause I paid for my house in full! All cash, no mortgage so please stop with the bs lol and I don’t NEED my baby daddies money, I would like it so I can stop spending all of my own.”

Briana DeJesus was first introduced to audiences on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. She then went on to share her life on the short-lived spinoff Teen Mom 3. After the show went off the air, Briana maintained a large social media following, and she was eventually added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 as a fifth cast member. She has been sharing her life alongside Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Kailyn Lowry since 2017.

The new season of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV. Fans can tune in to catch up with Briana DeJesus, her two daughters, as well as her mom and sister on Tuesday nights. Fans can also catch up with Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, and new cast member Jade Cline, who took Jenelle Evans’ place on the show.