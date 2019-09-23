Miley Cyrus Drops Jaws In Booty Shorts With Mom Tish & Hot Sister Brandi In Nevada Desert

Miley Cyrus just keeps on wowing. The “Slide Away” singer has mostly been making headlines for her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and recent Las Vegas performance, although Monday is seeing the 26-year-old do this for looking amazing in a family moment. Miley has popped up on hot sister Brandi’s Instagram, with the snap also showing Miley’s attractive mother Tish. As The Inquisitr reported, Brandi had given fans a sneak peek at her own shorts outfit, with an Instagram story straight from the desert.

There’s been a major update.

Earlier on Monday, Brandi updated her Instagram. Her photo showed a stunning setting with carved rockfaces and fiery orange hues – the Nevada desert location was confirmed in the 32-year-old’s geotag. The image showed the trio looking happy and relaxed as they posed together with Tish seen sandwiched between her daughters. There was a little bit of twinning going on in the outfits. Miley was seen rocking a tiny pair of booty shorts in black, although Brandi’s version came slightly less tight. Miley had paired her shorts with a casual gray T-shirt and a hat. The blonde also rocked shades. She was definitely looking sensational.

Tish was seen in a black-and-white ensemble – as for accessories, all three ladies were wearing sunglasses, although Brandi was the only one appearing without a hat.

Engagement on Brandi’s Instagram may be lower compared to Miley’s, but this update definitely got noticed. It also brought in a fan response.

Many comments did come in seeing fans happy to see the threesome together – with Miley’s international travels and hectic lifestyle, family time is likely precious for her on the rare occasions she can be with her nearest and dearest.

Miley doesn’t make too many appearances with her family on social media. A snap of the star with Brandi in swimsuits was posted earlier this summer – Tish also appeared on her daughter’s account in promotional material for the singer’s “Mother’s Daughter” video, but for the most part, that Instagram feed sees Miley solo or with friends. Sadly, younger sister Noah doesn’t seem to have been able to join her siblings and mom.

