Gwen Stefani Talks To Hoda Kobt About The ‘Today’ Show Host’s Blake Shelton Obsession

Gwen Stefani showed up on Today on September 23 to talk about the premiere of The Voice for Season 17. However, the chatter between Andy Cohen, Hoda Kobt and the reality show judge-singer often centered around Blake Shelton

After screening a video from the show that will air on Monday, Andy Cohen asked if the three could address what he called “the elephant in the room.” He explained that Hoda is in love with Blake and that she has become a little stalker-y about what he deemed “her obsession.”

“I can relate. He’s a magical person,” Gwen said with pride in her voice.

Hoda asked Blake’s beau if she fell for him in an instant.

“I feel like he is everything. He’s tall. He’s sexy….” remarked Hoda, who seemed to want to go on when Andy interrupted her to say, “We know.”

She did not directly answer the question about Blake but Gwen didn’t seem at all rattled by Hoda’s admission. She simply answered back.

“Life is full of surprises. I just never thought in my wildest dreams that a ska girl from Anaheim and a cowboy… I am actually so obsessed with Blake Shelton that I went back and watched old interviews with you guys. I am so fascinated that he was alive back then. I didn’t know him and you did.”

She admitted that during The Voice, Gwen wasn’t sure how much she should act on the television show like she does when she is with him on a personal level. She determined that, in the end, “you can’t do anything else but be you.”

Gwen has been on the talk show circuit a lot lately given that The Voice is about to air with her acting as a judge alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and, of course, Blake. The “4 In The Morning” hitmaker will also be continuing her gig in Las Vegas. “Just A Girl” will go on at Sin City’s Zappos Theater in a residency in which she continues to be a fashionista as well as a singer.

Her outfit on Today was definitely a winner. For her guest appearance, she had donned a leopard print, skintight dress equipped with spaghetti straps. As for accessories, she added a bunch of bling, including a trio of cascading necklaces, a gold bracelet, and rings on three different fingers of her left hand.

While wearing such an eye-catching ensemble, Gwen — who was hanging out with Hoda and Maria Shriver before the first episode of NBC’s The Voice for Season 17 — didn’t seem to be suffering while beau Blake was missing from the scene. However, “The Hollaback Girl” sure did talk about her cowboy catch a whole bunch on The Today Show.

