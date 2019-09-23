Kara Del Toro Drives Fans Wild In Latex Lingerie: ‘Ask Me Anything’

Kara Del Toro has spent a good amount of time this summer modeling, but that hasn’t stopped her from updating her Instagram account with amazing photos to showcase how gorgeous she is. On Monday, she sent her fans into a frenzy when she shared a double post in which she wore latex lingerie that appeared to be covered with crystals.

In the first photo, Kara wore what appeared to be clear latex lingerie that was adorned with crystals. The stones were randomly attached to the bra, which showcased Kara’s cleavage. The bra featured buckles on the straps and in the center, just below Kara’s breasts. The bottoms had crystals attached along the edges of the garment as well as along the garters. Kara wore a pair of bikini panties under the clear bottoms to keep the photo somewhat safe for work. To add an extra measure of glam to the look, Kara wore a choker that was also adorned with crystals.

The photo was edited with a sepia filter, adding a mystical element. Kara’s hair was pulled back, and her makeup looked flawless in the shot. With her hands above her head, she struck a pose and gave the camera a coy look.

In the second snap, Kara looked stunning in a red blouse with a large ruffle on one shoulder. She wore light makeup and let her natural beauty shine through. The beauty wore her hair brushed away from her face as she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the post’s caption, Kara told her followers to ask her anything. As one might expect, the question sparked a flurry of all kind of questions ranging from her favorite food to her go-to lip liner. Kara took a moment to answer some questions. For example, her dog makes her heart sing, and the one thing that makes her cringe is a huge ego. The model also said she doesn’t spend time in a gym, and her favorite part about modeling was traveling and the friends she has made.

Other fans were blown away with the snaps.

“So beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” said another fan.

Kara looks gorgeous in just about everything. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Kara rocked a miniskirt at New York Fashion week earlier this month. She also knows how to make a bikini look great.

