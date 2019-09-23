Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Slams Critics Amid Concern For Her Mental Health

The personal trainer took to IGTV to discuss how he feels about online critics.

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, seems to have had enough of critics. On Sunday, the personal trainer uploaded a video on IGTV. In the clip, the 25-year-old discussed what he views to be a “social issue” of people criticizing others as he worked out in a gym.

“I see it online all the time that people are so bored with their damn lives, with their own lives, that they have to make up sh*t about other people’s lives, judging them, talking about them…” said Sam. “If you are such a good critic why don’t you go find a mirror and look at that person in the mirror and criticize yourself.”

He went on to ask if said critics thought that they were good people.

While Sam asserted that he was not specifically talking about his personal life, many fans believed he was defending Britney from her haters.

“Sam is DONE with the rude comments on Britney’s Instagram…” wrote a follower.

“@ all the haters in Britney’s comments,” added another.

Another commenter proceeded to praise Sam for his message and stated that Britney is stronger than all of her haters.

“This is about Britney and I love that he did this…” wrote the fan.

Within the past few weeks, fans have voiced their concern over Britney’s well-being. On Friday, the couple attended the Daytime Beauty Awards, where Sam later received the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness award.

The “Toxic” singer briefly posed on the red carpet before reportedly telling her publicist that she wanted to leave. Britney quickly departed in a SUV.

Fans noticed that the Crossroads actress looked exhausted. Many expressed that they felt her mental health has been deteriorating. Soon, #freeBritney was trending on social media.

“Anyone else really worried about @britneyspears it is it just me? #freebritney,” commented a Twitter user.

Britney’s dedicated followers shared similar sentiments when she first debuted her recent dye job, earlier this month. Many felt that her change in appearance has something to do with her recent family drama. As reported by People magazine, Britney’s father, Jamie, allegedly got into a physical altercation with her 14-year-old son, Sean Preston. Due to the incident, the singer’s ex, Kevin Federline, now has about 90 percent custody of their sons.

Sam spoke to Us Weekly at the Daytime Beauty Awards about his relationship with the pop icon. He noted that despite their busy schedules, the couple makes an effort to support each other’s endeavors.

