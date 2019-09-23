‘General Hospital’ Tuesday Spoilers: Jason Rushes To Find Sam And Shiloh Has Reservations

Monday brought viewers a wild episode of General Hospital and spoilers tease that Tuesday’s show will be crazy as well. Shiloh is desperate and has everybody in Port Charles scrambling, but something apparently will make him pause during the September 24 show.

As everybody saw on Monday, Shiloh hit the jackpot when he pulled over Bobbie to take her car and discovered that Wiley was inside. He headed to the Haunted Star where he knocked out Dev, called Peter to demand money, and frightened Sam when she showed up to help Dev.

Luckily, Jason found Bobbie quickly, as she had passed out after Shiloh took off. Jason quickly got her to General Hospital and it didn’t take long for her to regain consciousness and begin to explain what happened. When Lucas rushed to his mother’s side, they realized that Shiloh had taken Wiley with him.

Before Jason and Sam left the courthouse, they traded phones since his wasn’t charged. Unfortunately, General Hospital spoilers hint that this will make things quite difficult as the week progresses. SheKnows Soaps details that Jason will try to reach Sam during Tuesday’s show as he’ll likely want to fill her in on what he’s learned from Bobbie.

According to Soap Central, Jason will not have any luck getting reaching Sam. It apparently won’t take Jason long to go looking for Sam, but he surely won’t have any idea just how desperate a situation she’s ended up in now.

Back on the Haunted Star, General Hospital spoilers from the weekly sneak peek share that soon Shiloh will start to push Sam around. Sam knows that nobody else knows where she is and she also knows how intensely Shiloh feels about her. Will he try to finish what he started the night of her disrupted Dawn of Day initiation?

General Hospital spoilers reveal that something will make Shiloh hesitate during Tuesday’s episode. He’ll be reluctant about something, and the sneak peek for the next show revealed that he’ll mention that he has too many hostages. He obviously won’t be letting go of Wiley, and he seems intent on keeping Sam with him too.

Could Shiloh perhaps end up shoving Dev overboard or something like that? General Hospital spoilers indicate that as this plays out over the next few days, Jason will end up questioning Dev.

That teaser suggests that Shiloh leaves Dev behind relatively unscathed. Spoilers also indicate that Sam will find herself trapped, but there are some signs that she may soon fight back.

Shiloh's free and he has Bobbie in his crosshairs. But how does he plan to use her to get what he wants?

A tense, new #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! @cobyryan74 @JackieZeman pic.twitter.com/mWLDH98s9V — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 23, 2019

The preview for the week also teased a shooting ahead. As The Inquisitr detailed, it appears to be a woman shooting a flare gun. Given what went down during Monday’s show, it certainly seems possible that Sam will indeed shoot Shiloh on the Haunted Star this week when he tries to harm her.

The Inquisitr recently revealed General Hospital spoilers detailing that actor Coby Ryan McLaughlin is leaving the role of Shiloh soon. Will he end up dead after being shot on the Haunted Star with the flare gun, and will Sam be responsible? Could someone else make it to the boat and finally rid Port Charles of the dastardly Dawn of Day leader?

General Hospital spoilers tease that Willow and Brad will soon be looped in on Wiley’s abduction and everybody will be panicked over this dangerous situation. It’s not known yet whether the truth about Wiley really being Jonah will emerge quite yet, but it does appear that Shiloh’s reign of terror through town will finally come to an end soon.