‘Maxim’ Bombshell Rachel Bush Shuts Instagram Down In Insanely Short Black Spandex & Crop Top

Rachel Bush is leaving little to the imagination with her latest Instagram share.

As her fans know, Bush is married to NFL star Jordan Poyer, and she has amassed a huge following of her own on social media, racking up over 1.2 million followers and counting. The stunner regularly shares family photos as well as NSFW photos of herself while clad in some of the sexiest bikinis and outfits that you could imagine. In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, Bush stuns at New Era Field.

In the first image in the series of three, Rachel sits with her husband and their daughter on the football field. The three appear to be having a blast together as they share some family bonding time at practice. In the next photo in the series, Bush gives fans a better look at her sexy ensemble while snapping a selfie with a fan. In the photo, Rachel puts her hand in the air and strikes a pose for the photo.

The brunette bombshell wears her long, dark locks braided and shows off her killer legs in a pair of insanely short black spandex shorts. She pairs the look with a tiny red crop top and also appears to be rocking a face full of makeup in the photo. The last photo in the series shows another fun-filled family photo with Jordan lying on the ground and holding his daughter over his head.

In the caption of the image, Bush mentions that it’s “Victory Monday.” The photos have only been live on her account for a short time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention already with over 13,000 likes in addition to 80-plus comments. Some fans commented on the football aspect of the shot while countless others gushed over Bush’s killer figure.

“The cutest family EVER,” one fan raved with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Go Bills!!!! Glad you had an amazing time. We loved sitting near the players families every opener,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“Monday is looking good on you,” another commented with a series of flame emoji.

As previously mentioned, Rachel pretty much leaves nothing to the imagination when it comes to her NSFW photo-filled Instagram page. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Bush showed off her killer figure in another insanely sexy outfit that included a metallic swimsuit that showed off ample amounts of cleavage. It comes as no shock that the post garnered over 56,000 likes and well over 500 comments.