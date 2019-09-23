Kate Upton Sizzles In White Button-Down Top While Applying Mascara

Kate Upton’s most recent Instagram share is flooring her fans.

The blond bombshell is no stranger to showing off her killer figure to fans on Instagram in a wide range of gorgeous photos including bikini-clad shots, crop top shots, and pretty much anything else that you could dream up. In the most recent image that was shared for her 6 million-plus followers, Upton drops jaws in a sexy, button-down top.

In the shot, the stunner faces her backside to the camera as her face can be seen in the mirror in front of her. From the back angle, the supermodel wears her long, blond locks down and slightly waved. Her front half is on display in the mirror side of the photo with some of her hair falling over her shoulder. While clad in a sexy white button-down shirt, Upton offers fans a little glimpse of cleavage.

The mother of one looks absolutely stunning with a face full of makeup that includes eyeliner, eye shadow, blush, highlighter, and she can be seen applying mascara. She accessorizes the look with a pair of silver hoop earrings. Since the photo went live for her loyal fans, the stunner has garnered a ton of attention over the photo with over 21,000 likes and 100-plus comments in just moments of going live.

Some fans commented on the photo to gush over how beautiful Kate is while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more fans dropped a line to let Upton know that they are big fans of hers and some others just commented with their choice of emoji.

“Your hair left me speechless its gorgeous,” one fan commented.

“Which mascara do you prefer- still searching,” another Instagrammer asked.

Loading...

“You’re so beautiful gorgeous,” another one of Upton’s fans gushed with a series of heart and heart-eye emoji.

Over the past few days, the blond-haired beauty has been sharing one gorgeous photo after the next for her legion of fans. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the supermodel posted a gorgeous shot of herself on #WCW. The mother of one looks right into the camera for the stunning photo as she gave a big smile and flashed her pearly whites. Upton appeared to be wearing just a little bit of makeup in the image, including eyeliner, mascara, brow gel, blush, and red lipstick. She completed the look with a beautiful embroidered tank top and the post garnered over 140,000-plus likes.