Jeffrey Epstein’s Former Sex Slave, Nadia Marcinkova, Reportedly Visited Him 90 Times In Jail

During Jeffrey Epstein’s prison stint back in 2008, which was reportedly lenient and possibly allowed for his cell door to be unlocked, the convicted sex offender’s former underage sex slave was purportedly also allowed to visit him 90 times while he was in a Florida jail, The New York Post reports.

At the time, Epstein was in a Florida jail for soliciting and procuring an underage prostitute. According to local sheriff’s office visitor logs, Nadia Marcinkova, who Epstein allegedly purchased from her family in 2001 when she was just 15, was allowed to visit the disgraced financier. Although Marcinkova was an adult when she visited Epstein in prison, jail officials reportedly had access to the previous Palm Beach Police Department report on Epstein and should have seen that Epstein abused her when she was underage.

According to Epstein’s victims, Marcinkova had sex with Epstein and other underage girls while she was both above and over the age of consent. In addition, she was named as a potential co-conspirator in Epstein’s sex crimes.

Palm Beach police began investigating Epstein back in 2005 when they received a tip from a mother whose daughter allegedly started sleeping with Epstein when she was 14. But as the investigation proceeded and the team jumped on opportunities to search Epstein’s home covertly using warrants, former Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter claims that it became clear Epstein was one step ahead of them. According to Reiter, Epstein likely had a mole tipping him off whenever investigators were closing in on him.

“Epstein found every loophole,” Reiter said, per NBC News. “I want some system in the future that this can’t happen again.”

Although the team eventually arrested Epstein, then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, Donald Trump’s former secretary of labor, signed off on a lenient non-prosecution deal that ended the federal sex crimes investigation into Epstein and instead convicted him of soliciting and procuring prostitution from a minor. He served his 13-month sentence with the benefit of work release and access to the attorney room with a TV.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Reiter said. “It was extremely unusual and disappointing.”

Loading...

#JeffreyEpstein suicide, alleged co-conspirators & financial backers: diving into all of this plus an exclusive interview w/journalist @_whitneywebb who has been covering the case in our first episode of #TruthInMedia with Ben Swann. Watch Now: https://t.co/OwUtvedTTS pic.twitter.com/D9bbjYQ3tZ — Ben Swann (@BenSwann_) September 3, 2019

Acosta’s handling of the case led to his resignation from Trump’s White House after Epstein was arrested for federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019. Epstein purportedly committed suicide in August, although many theories swirl around whether he actually took his own life given the charges against him and his many connections to powerful people like Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew.