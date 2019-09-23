Amanda Cerny Bares Skin In Mermaid Costume In Earth Week Instagram Video

Amanda Cerny took to Instagram for a good cause on her most recent social media share. The brunette posted a funny video with a serious message: the earth (and the beautiful mermaids therein) is dying because of pollution and human waste.

Amanda is one of the most recognized faces on the planet. She is immensely popular, mostly because of her YouTube channel which boasts 2.83 million subscribers. Most people came to know Amanda through her hilarious videos which often pull the mickey out of everyday situations. However, her Instagram feed boasts an incredible 25 million followers who stalk her pages regularly. Luckily for her fans, Amanda loves indulging them with fresh, new content.