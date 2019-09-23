Cindy Kimberly Drives Fans Wild In Revealing Crop Top & Matching Mini-Skirt

The model stunned in her latest Instagram photos.

Cindy Kimberly’s latest Instagram photos is driving fans wild.

The Spanish model shared a series of snaps from her recent trip to the Louvre. In the photo, the beauty stood before the famed museum’s artwork. She flaunted her fit physique in a neon yellow crop top and a matching mini-skirt. The revealing outfit put Cindy’s toned abs and long, lean legs on full display. The social media mogul paired the sexy look with hoop earrings, a gold chain belt, and a small pink purse. She styled her long dark hair in a middle part and opted to wear minimal makeup that subtly enhanced her gorgeous features.

In the caption, the 20-year-old revealed that she originally wanted to post a picture of her and her mother at the museum together. Her mother, however, was unhappy with how the photo turned out.

The model’s adoring fans were floored by the post.

“Art looking at art,” wrote a fan.

“U should be put in that museum ur a piece of art,” agreed another.

“You’re glowing,” praised one follower.

“U can’t be real,” added a different person.

“How can someone be so pretty?” questioned a commenter.

“You’re the most beautiful person like ever,” chimed in a sixth Instagram user.

The stunning snaps have already racked up more than 272,000 likes.

Cindy isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her incredible body. On Friday, Cindy uploaded a picture that seemed to reveal her love of Playboy. The model posed seductively, leaning against a couch, in a yellow bra and silk shorts as she flipped through a vintage Playboy magazine. The tan and toned model looked absolutely incredible in her revealing outfit.

Cindy’s followers flocked to the comments sections to shower her with compliments.

“Your bikini color really makes your body glow,” praised a fan.

“The important thing is you look hot doing nothing,” raved another.

Loading...

As fans are well aware the YouTube personality quickly rose to fame when she was just 17 years old after singer Justin Bieber found one of her photos. Since then, her modeling career has completely taken off.

In June, there was speculation that Cindy was romantically linked to Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga. According to The Daily Mail, the pair was photographed outside of La Scala, a popular restaurant in Beverly Hills, after getting dinner together. Cindy walked ahead of Tyga as the paparazzi snapped photos.

To see more of Cindy, be sure to follow her Instagram account.