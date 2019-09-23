Gwen Stefani Rocks Daisy Dukes & Fishnets, Calls Blake Shelton A ‘Babe’ In New Video

Gwen Stefani is ready for the big premiere of The Voice this week, and she’s proving it in her latest Instagram update. The post features the coaches, including her boyfriend Blake Shelton, getting ready for the show.

In the hilarious video, Gwen rocks a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes with fishnet stockings underneath and a bright yellow jacket. She also sports yellow cowboy boots. She has her blond hair pulled up into a bun on top of her head and rocks a headband around her forehead.

Stefani also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and her usual red lip.

The clip starts off with Gwen sitting on a couch looking bored as she files her nails. “Blakey” she yells as Shelton appears and asks his girlfriend not to rush him. Stefani then complains about not wanting to arrive late, and the country music singer informs her that The Voice would never start without the only original coach.

“Okay, cowboy,” Gwen says.

She later asks Blake to wear the jacket that she bought him, and he returns wearing a gold sport coat.

“You are a babe,” Stefani then tells her beau.

Gwen then asks if they have to take Blake’s truck, and the scene cuts to the pair standing in front of Shelton’s broken down vehicle.

The couple’s co-coaches, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, then roll up in a golf cart and offer Gwen a ride. However, they joke that Blake won’t fit due to John’s trophy for winning last season of the show taking up too much room in the back.

Shelton then hilarious freaks out and rips his jacket off, revealing that he can use it to solar power his broken down truck.

Fans loved the funny video and took to the comment section of Stefani’s post to tell her so.

“Can’t hardly wait,” one fans said of The Voice premiere.

“How cute are they?” another follower asked of Gwen and Blake.

“Tean Gwen all the way,” another Instagram user commented.

“Blake should propose to Gwen on The Voice,” another fan of the couple stated.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen and Blake have been dating for years, and they’ve become a fan favorite couple in Hollywood.

This week, Stefani gushed over her man, even revealing that he’s been a great “dad” to her three children, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

“He is a good dad, actually. He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys,” Gwen said during an interview with The Today Show on Monday.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton by tuning into The Voice, which airs on NBC at 8 p.m. on Monday night.