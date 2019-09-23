Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Spills Out Of Sexy Striped Swim Top And Matching Sarong

Devin Brugman can’t seem to stay out of a bikini, and her Instagram followers have absolutely no problem with it.

On Monday, September 23, the bikini queen shared yet another snap of her rocking a sexy swimsuit that was a instant hit with her thousands of fans. The two-piece was from a yet-to-be-released collection for her brand Monday Swimwear, which she launched with pal and fellow bikini babe Natasha Oakley and, judging by the reaction of her fans, she certainly seemed to do her clothing line well.

Devin sent pulses racing in the itty-bitty swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure, noting in the caption that the piece was called bikini was called “the sand stripe.” It included a triangle-style top with white and tan horizontal stripes running across the cups, and featured a daringly low, plunging neckline that left her decolletage completely bare. Cleavage spilled out of the wide opening right in the middle of her chest, making for a seriously NSFW display that her 1.3 million followers hardly seemed bothered by.

She also appeared to be wearing a matching set of bikini bottoms, though the only part of the piece within eyesight was its thin, string waistband, which tied in a delicate knot high up on her hips. Instead, she covered up her lower half with a sarong skirt of the same striped pattern, showing off how she could take her swimsuit from the beach to the bungalow. The flirty piece clung tight to the bombshell’s curves, and cut off in the middle of her thighs to show off her toned and tan legs. It tied in a tight knot on her trim waist, accentuating her sculpted abs and slender frame even more.

Devin left her look simple, skipping any accessories to let her recent designs take center stage in the steamy shot. She wore her brunette tresses down in beachy waves, and sported a minimal makeup look that made her striking facial features and natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the social media sensation began showering her latest upload with love. The snap has racked up well over 8,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live on Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section as well to flood it with compliments for Devin and her jaw-dropping display.

“Flawless,” one person wrote, while another said that Devin was “goals.”

“Dream wifey alert,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that the entrepreneur has shown off her impressive bikini body. Recently, The Inquisitr reported the the beauty shared a few snaps of her again in a two-piece, this time a simple black set that left little to the imagination, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.