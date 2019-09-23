Wendy Williams Slams ‘Jealous’ Haters Who Laughed At Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner At Emmys

Wendy Williams came to Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s defense on Monday after the reality TV stars were laughed at for their appearance at the Emmy awards. The stars of Keeping Up with the Kardashians were met with mocking laughter on Sunday when they presented the award for Best Reality TV Show, but Williams says the people laughing are just “jealous.”

According to Hollywood Life, Jenner and Kardashian took to the stage to present the award when they were met with roaring laughter. It seems as though the audience took issue with the fact that the pair claimed their family “keeps it real” and appears on their show in “unfiltered and unscripted” ways.

Williams doesn’t think its funny and lashed out at the people laughing during her show on Monday where she recapped the Emmy awards.

“I think the people laughing at them are jealous and I’ll tell you why,” Williams said. “You take your big education and go to drama school or whatever, and these girls make more money than the whole building.”

She went on to defend the stars, saying that people want to be artists but the Kardashian family came along and made themselves famous without all the studying and work.

“People are upset because they study drama and they want to be actors, make money and honor their craft. Then this family comes along, the Kardashians, years ago. And, they stole everything, fame, but not in a bad way, in a good way. I think people are just jealous, so they laughed at them.”

Williams then sent the reality stars her love, saying that the family shouldn’t be mad at the haters because they are just trying to bring them down. Instead, she says, they should keep doing what they’re doing.

While the Kardashian’s weren’t nominated in the category, they have been proudly sharing images of their appearance behind the scenes on Instagram.

Williams has been in the spotlight recently as friends have expressed concern about the TV host for her recent health problems and alleged struggle with sobriety. As The Inquisitr reported, Williams has had a difficult year. She split with her husband Kevin Hunter and reportedly relapsed after getting sober. She says that she is back on the wagon, but her friends are concerned that if she continues down the path she is currently on with dating and partying that she will have trouble with her addictive habits once again.