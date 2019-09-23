Sofia Vergara Sends Instagram Into A Meltdown In Tight Jeans & Skimpy Black Top

Sofia Vergara is one of the most stunning women in Hollywood, and her latest social media update does nothing but prove that.

On Monday, the Modern Family star took to her Instagram account to post a brand-new picture of herself rocking a casual, yet sexy outfit as she posed in front of some gorgeous scenery.

In the photo, Sofia is seen leaning against a metal gate while posing with her hand on her hip. She wore a pair of tight, light-colored jeans with holes in the knees while crossing her legs and giving a sultry stare and smirk into the camera.

Vergara added a skimpy black top with a red heart decal on it, and a matching, long-sleeved sweater. She had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and flowed down her shoulders.

Sofia accessorized the look with a dainty gold chain and large circle pendant around her neck. She also added a black leather purse with gold accents and dark shoes.

The actress also rocked a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter to her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her plump lips.

Fans loved the photo, which gained over 11,000 likes and nearly 90 comments in the first 10 minutes after it was posted. Vergara’s fans also flocked to the comment section to share their appreciation for the star.

“You look beautiful,” one fan stated.

“I love you,” another Instagram user wrote.

“You’re so stunning,” a third fan gushed.

“Omg Sofia you look AMAZING!!!” another comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vergara has been killing it on social media as of late, and her followers love all her posts.

Loading...

Recently, Sofia shared some sexy throwback bikini photos of herself, which got a lot of attention. In the snaps, Sofia is seen in her 20s on the beach in Miami as she stuns in a skimpy string bikini while having fun with her friends.

It seems that the actress still looks as good as she did decades ago, and it’s likely because of her time in the gym.

“I try to keep it fun. I try and put a little bit of levity in it, but at the same time, I don’t sacrifice the work. We may goof around and stuff, but we’re definitely going to goof around while we’re working,” Sofia Vergara told Shape of her attitude toward working out.