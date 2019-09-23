Julianne Hough Flaunts Killer Legs, Wraps Arms Around Steven Tyler In Sexy New Photo

Turns out, Julianne Hough is huge fan of Steven Tyler!

As those who follow the America’s Got Talent judge on Instagram know, Hough is never one to shy away from showing off her killer body on her account as well as a mix of photos with a wide-variety of celebrities. Last night, the blond bombshell combined two of her favorite things — sharing a photo of herself in a hot little outfit while posing with one of the most popular celebrities on the planet.

In the stunning new double-photo update that was shared with her nearly 5 million Instagram followers, Hough is all smiles while posing with the legendary Steven Tyler. In the shot, Julianne drapes her toned and tanned leg across Tyler’s body while keeping the other leg planted firmly on the floor. While clad in a tiny black dress, the former Dancing With the Stars pro leaves little to be desired as her killer body is on full-display. The bombshell wears her short, blond locks down and slightly waved as well as a beautiful face of makeup.

Hough wraps her arm around Tyler’s neck as he grabs her leg with one hand and supports her back with the other. The rockstar can be seen donning a multi-colored shirt along with a pair of tight denim while he also wears his long locks down and curled. Like his counterpart, Tyler is all smiles for the photo op. In the second photo in the series, Hough and Tyler pose backstage with the entire crew.

In the caption of the image, Julianne thanks Steven for showing her and her friends a great time at his show for her friend’s birthday. Since the post went live on Hough’s account, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 64,000 likes in addition to 120-plus comments. Some followers commented on the star power in the shot while countless others raved over how gorgeous Hough looks. A few more simply commented on the post with emoji.

“I love this pic sooo muchhhh,” one fan gushed with a red heart emoji.

“AHH!! love this pic!,” another one of Hough’s fans chimed in.

“You have the best smile!!!!!,” another wrote.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Hough showed off her killer figure in another NSFW outfit. In one of the images, the stunner put her figure on full display while sporting a tiny black bra and matching, cut-out pants. The NSFW ensemble featured a blue strip running around the band of the bra and down the middle of her insanely sculpted abs. It comes as no shock that the post earned her over 1,200 comments.