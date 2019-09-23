Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Drops Jaws With Black Lingerie & Super-Short Mini-Skirt Instagram Snap

Swedish fitness model and influencer Anna Nystrom is generating quite the buzz on Instagram with her newest snapshot. The 27-year-old blonde beauty knows how to strike the perfect pose to flaunt her jaw-dropping curves and that’s exactly what she did in this new selfie.

The Stockholm native often wears light colors and has her photos taken with light-colored backgrounds, but Anna went darker in this new selfie. Anna snapped this shot with some shadows, adding some complexity to the shot and she chose to wear grey and black as she flaunted her curves.

Anna paired a lacy grey lingerie bodysuit with a very short black leather-look mini-skirt for this Monday look. Anna stood angled slightly to the side with one leg bent as she posed. This position gave the Swedish stunner the opportunity to showcase her curvy derriere, athletic legs, and slender waist.

Anna had her long, blond hair swept to one side and over her shoulder as she snapped the picture. She chose to wear a pale lip color and dark eyeshadow palette that seemed to be the perfect accompaniment to her darker-than-typical vibe.

As of this writing, Anna’s newest post has only been on her Instagram page for about an hour. However, it’s clear that it’s already a massive hit among her 8.2 million followers.

The Swedish fitness model’s sultry selfie already has more than 72,000 likes along with almost 1,000 comments.

“You are so beautiful!” exclaimed one of Anna’s followers.

“Loving the black! Gorgeous!” shared another fan.

It appears that a fair number of Anna’s followers were left speechless as they utilized only positive emoji to show their love for this enticing look. It also seems that Anna has built an impressive world-wide following as there were numerous languages represented in the comments of this new post.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Anna has a knack for driving her social media followers wild by pairing a lacy piece of lingerie with a short skirt. Earlier this month, Anna shared a selfie to her Instagram page featuring a light-colored ensemble like this and it eventually racked up more than 202,000 likes.

Whether she is going with a dark vibe or something lighter, Anna knows how to get heart rates rising on social media. Based on the reaction to this new Monday selfie, some might guess that the Swedish fitness expert may start sharing more snaps with a darker feel to them like this photo.

No matter what Anna Nystrom wears in the pictures she shares via Instagram, her millions of followers go wild. Luckily, she never leaves people waiting long for something new and chances are good that she’ll be generating a fresh round of buzz again sooner rather than later.