‘RHOBH’ Stars Kyle Richards And Lisa Vanderpump Will Make Up, Claims Friend

Justin Sylvester is weighing in.

Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump will eventually reconcile with one another after their year-long feud, at least according to one of Richards’ closet friends.

During a recent episode of the E! Network’s The Daily Pop, Justin Sylvester admitted that despite the many months of tension Richards and Vanderpump recently endured, he does not believe that their friendship is over for good.

“I think they will make up. I think Lisa and Kyle [will make up]. Once the dust has settled and once it’s all said and done they will,” Sylvester revealed, according to a report shared by All About the Real Housewives on September 21.

Amid filming on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year, Richards and Vanderpump were involved in a verbal altercation at Vanderpump’s home in Beverly Hills, where their friendship ultimately came to an end. As fans may recall, Richards informed Vanderpump that their co-stars were suspicious about whether she had leaked a negative story about Dorit Kemsley and the dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs before later giving it away.

While Vanderpump denied doing any such thing, Richards didn’t seem to believe her and as the season continued, the division between them grew and grew.

According to Sylvester, he knows that when it comes to making amends, Richards is completely on board. In fact, he was able to confirm that Richards has actually reached out to Vanderpump in hopes of making amends with her.

“I know there was a birthday gift. I know there were a few emails but I know there was no response back. Attempts have been made,” he explained.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hollywood Life shared a report in August in which a source claimed Vanderpump was feeling betrayed by Richards due to what went down between them on the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As an insider explained at the time, Vanderpump suffered a lot of loss in recent years, including the loss of her mother and brother, and added to that was the loss of her friendship with Richards.

“Even though Lisa tells people that she doesn’t care about cutting ties with Kyle, in reality, a piece of her is still hurt and feels betrayed by Kyle,” the source stated.

Richards and the remaining members of the cast are currently in the midst of filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 with new cast members Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais.