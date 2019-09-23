Georgia Fowler Enjoys Morning Coffee On Her Balcony In Nothing But A Towel

Georgia Fowler got her week started off in the right way.

On Monday, September 23, the Victoria’s Secret model enjoyed a relaxing morning in Paris, and took to her Instagram account to share a sultry black-and-white snap of her start to the day with her thousands of fans. The 27-year-old was caught sitting cross-legged outside on the floor of her hotel balcony, with a “giant and necessary” cup of coffee resting on her knee. Her snap appeared to have been taken post-shower, as the beauty was wearing nothing more than a plush white towel wrapped around her slender frame — a sight that her 981,000 followers on the social media platform absolutely loved.

Georgia’s tiny white cover-up was just barely enough to cover all of her assets, though she come dangerously close to over exposing herself in the sensual shot. Her towel was wrapped low on her chest and tied in a knot right in the middle of her bust, showing off a teasing glimpse of cleavage as she rested her head in her hand and stared down the camera with a sultry look. It barely grazed past her upper thighs, nearly flashing a bit too much to her audience. Fortunately, her long, toned legs were expertly crossed over each other to cover up any major wardrobe malfunction that the model’s itty-bitty ensemble posed.

Two delicate rings adorned Georgia’s fingers as she sipped her morning coffee, and her short, brunette tresses were also wrapped up in a plush towel that sat high up on her head. A set of eye patches rested underneath her eyes — another step in her morning routine to help her get ready for the day — while the rest of her face was clean and makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty and striking features to shine.

Fans of the supermodel showered the newest addition to her feed with love. The photo earned over 9,000 likes in just nine hours since going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments in awe of her jaw-dropping display.

“Always beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said that Georgia was “gorgeous.”

“Someday I hope everyone to be as beautiful, confident, strong, and just plain as wonderful as you are,” commented a third.

Shortly before heading to Paris, Georgia hit the runway for New York Fashion Week, where she looked stunning both on and off the runway. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe took her modeling talents to the catwalk for the LaQuan Smith spring 2020 fashion show, where she sported a tighter-than-skin leopard-print bodysuit that clung to her famous curves in all of the right ways, and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.