Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Instagram With Black Bikini Throwback Photos That Flaunt Her Rock-Hard Abs

Khloe Kardashian gave fans a thrill when she posted a few throwback photos of herself rocking a tiny little bikini on the beach during a family vacation from over the summer.

In the photos, which Khloe posted to her Instagram account on Monday morning, the reality star dons the skimpiest little black bikini while playing with her daughter, True Thompson, on a gorgeous white sand beach.

The first photo of the set is a solo picture of little True playing in the sand. However, in the other pics, Kardashian is seen sporting the bikini that show off her ample cleavage, toned arms, rock-hard abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

Khloe gets covered with sand as she lies on a beach towel next to True in one of the snaps, while she builds sandcastles in other photos.

The final photo of the slideshow is the most stunning as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gets waist-deep in the ocean while holding her baby girl in her arms. A gorgeous blue sky, complete with white fluffy clouds, as well as a sailboat can be seen.

In the caption of the photo, Khloe reveals that the pictures were taken over the summer when she and her sister, Kim Kardashian, and family friend Lala Anthony took their children on vacation and made amazing memories together.

Khloe’s fans immediately took to the comment section to gush over Kardashian’s bikini body. However, those close to her also left sweet messages.

“Seriously I love our family,” Kim wrote, while Khloe’s baby daddy and ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, left three red heart emoji in the comment section.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there have been rumors that Khloe and Tristan may be headed for a reconciliation. As many fans know, Kardashian called it quits with the NBA player earlier this year after he was busted cheating on her twice in the span of one year.

However, recently rumors have surfaced that Thompson’s been trying to win his baby mama back. He reportedly even gifted her a $400,000 car as a way to apologize for his past behavior on the advice of his friend, rapper Drake.

“Tristan is good pals with Drake and has been using him as a sounding board as he plots his return to the Kardashian fold. Drake told him to pull out all the stops if he wanted to win Khloe back,” a source told The Sun.

The insider then went on to reveal that Khloe Kardashian invited Tristan Thompson over for dinner, and fans will likely be watching closely for any signs that the pair are back together.