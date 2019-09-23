Natasha Lyonne Had A Super Awkward Emmy’s Moment And It’s Going Viral

While the Emmy Awards may have had their worst ratings in some time, one moment from the show is garnering a ton of attention. While cheering on one of her fellow actors early on in the show, the Russian Doll star was caught on camera giving some seriously awkward applause.

According to Fox News, that moment is going viral.

Lyonne is seated next to boyfriend Fred Armisen, who she has been dating for five years, wearing a stunning gold dress and over-sized aviator glasses. As the camera pans over the pair, the actress can be seen clapping and smiling along with the rest of the crowd. The difference is that Lyonne is clapping out of rhythm and grinning ear to ear, prompting some people on social media to react in the most hilarious ways.

Some people cheered the star for her good attitude and for appearing to be having fun at the awards, while others chided her and teased her for not being able to clap. Others wondered if her clap would unseat Nicole Kidman’s famously awkward clapping at the 2017 Oscars also went viral.

“I feel like Natasha Lyonne just learned to clap 5 minutes before the broadcast. #Emmys,” one person wrote.

Natasha Lyonne giving Nicole Kidman a run for her clapping money at #Emmys2019 | For all winners so far, click here: https://t.co/nAKOeMzLKN pic.twitter.com/fZzkFMNZ23 — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2019

Keep the camera on Natasha Lyonne for reaction shots all night, please. #Emmys #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/vKaSh0tRLR — Audrey (@stoatno1) September 23, 2019

One person suggested Lyonne needed clapping lessons.

someone teach natasha lyonne how to clap please pic.twitter.com/IINt80pmuy — sam????️‍???? (@haughtshits) September 23, 2019

It wasn’t the only time her applause caught the camera’s attention. During the Game Of Thrones cast appearance on stage, she appears to be over the whole thing and is lowering her hands before realizing the camera is on her and lifting them back up to continue clapping.

While Lyonne hasn’t addressed the situation, yet, Kidman eventually responded to the comments about her clapping.

“I was like, ‘Gosh, I want to clap,'” Kidman said. “I don’t want to not be clapping, which would be worse, right? ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?'”

She said that the massive ring she was wearing at the time hindered her ability to applaud, so she was forced to do an awkward seal-like motion that had people on social media laughing.

“It was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own,” she said. “It was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it. It’s like, is there not more important things to be focused on than the seal clap?”

As The Inquisitr reported, Lyonne was nominated for an award for lead actress in a comedy for her Netflix show Russian Doll. She lost to Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who stars in Fleabag.