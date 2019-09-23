Jennifer Lopez Flirts With Usher On Her Knees In Cut-Out Dress In Backstage ‘Hustlers’ Photos

Jennifer Lopez appears to have made some interesting headlines yet again. The “Dinero” singer is definitely proving to be a talking point on account of her new Hustlers movie – it seems to be all her fans can talk about. The 50-year-old will be playing a stripper alongside fellow artist Cardi B, although rapper Usher does also feature in the movie.

As Daily Mail reports today, JLo has made a major headline on account of some pretty impressive moves: the singer and actress did the splits in risky lingerie, although the batch of photos obtained by the newspaper seemed to provide sufficient evidence to report something else. Yes, JLo has apparently been flirting with Usher — at least while she’s in character. Daily Mail reported JLo to be “flirting up a storm” in backstage moments, with a photo showing the singer, on a raised surface, making her way towards Usher on her knees. Of course, there’s likely nothing going on, with JLo appearing to be swept off her feet by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

As to JLo’s look, it was definitely a sexy one. The star appeared in a slinky and cut-out white dress with a one-shouldered and strapped upper. With her abs and legs on display, her ensemble is sure to remind fans that this superstar has one of the best bodies in the business. As to the images of JLo with Usher, they weren’t plentiful, but they did show Jennifer making her way towards the rapper while on her hands and knees.

Lopez has made major headlines this year – precisely for her relationship with Rodriguez. This summer saw the star announce her engagement to the former baseball player, with a romantic and beach-set proposal shared to social media.

As Oprah Mag reports, Jennifer has hinted at what kind of wedding she wants.

“I’d like a big wedding. And I’d like to get married in a church this time. I’ve never been married in a church,” she said in a YouTube video.

Of course, this marriage will be the star’s fourth – JLo’s most well-known relationship was probably her marriage to Marc Anthony. The former couple share twins. Max and Emme are growing up fast, with fans generally appearing to love the way Rodriguez interacts with them.

As to JLo’s new movie, well, the headlines are endless. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the flick has been considered so racy by Malaysian officials, the country has banned it.