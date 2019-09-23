Ellie Goulding Flaunts Incredibly Toned Abs In Sports Bra & Fans Can’t Handle It

The singer shared photos from her rehearsals.

Ellie Goulding gave her fans a behind-the-scenes look at her concert performances. On Monday, the “Love Me Like You Do” singer shared a series of snaps from her rehearsals on Instagram. In the artistic black-and-white photos, Ellie, wearing a black sports bra and matching Nike leggings, went through her choreography with a dancer. The singer’s workout gear put her taut stomach and ample cleavage on full display. Ellie slicked back her long blonde hair into a ponytail and opted to wear minimal makeup that subtly enhanced her gorgeous features.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the stunner.

“SO BEAUTIFUL,” praised a passionate fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Why are you so freaking perfect?” questioned another.

“Babe looking hot,” said one commenter.

“You’re a beauty, I love you,” added a different follower.

“Strong girl,” chimed in a fifth Instagram user.

The stunning snaps have already racked up more than 38,000 likes.

This is, by no means, the first time Ellie has showed off her unbelievable body on social media. Earlier this month, the 32-year-old uploaded a bikini photo to Instagram, which was taken during her honeymoon with husband Caspar Jopling. Ellie flaunted her taut stomach and long, lean legs in the tiny Burberry two-piece.

As fans are well aware, Ellie works incredibly hard to maintain her amazing figure. In a 2018 interview with The Cut, the philanthropist discussed the ways in which she stays fit. Ellie noted that she enjoys doing yoga and attending Barry’s Bootcamp classes.

“Barry’s is so good. Especially if you start on the treadmill you have no choice but to get right into it,” said the singer. “Your heart rate is up within a couple of minutes. Once your heart rate is up, it’s natural to be in the zone.”

The Grammy nominee also revealed that she eats a mostly vegan diet.

“I’m trying to be a full vegan, I’ve been a vegetarian for six years,” explained Ellie. “I was a vegetarian all the way through my teens as well. I’ll definitely never eat fish or meat again.”

She confided, however, that her now-husband does not adhere to the same diet. According to Ellie, Caspar is a huge meat eater, but he does enjoy an Impossible burger from time to time.

The singer went on to say that focusing on her fitness has done wonders for her self-confidence and overall mental health.

To see more of Ellie, be sure to follow her Instagram account.