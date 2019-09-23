Ana Cheri Teases Fans With A Peek Of Underboob In Seriously Short Crop Top

Fitness model Ana Cheri hows how to get the attention of her 12.4 million followers. She heated up Instagram on Monday with a photo that had her teasing fans by flashing a little bit of underboob, and a lot of skin.

In the snap, Ana stood outside, a couple of beach condominiums in the background. The brunette bombshell wore a black crop top and a pair of hot-pink bikini bottoms. She lifted her shirt just a bit, in order to give her followers a peek of underboob. Ana’s chiseled abs and round hips were on display as she stood with one knee bent. Her bronze skin glowed in the outside light.

Ana went with a natural makeup look, sporting a nude color on her lips. She wore her hair in loose curls tossed over one shoulder. She sported a slim pair of sunglasses as she placed one hand in her hair. With her eyes closed, she looked to be soaking up the summer sun.

In the post’s caption, she said her favorite city was Paris, and asked her followers what their favorite city was.

Some fans took a moment to answer her, but others were too distracted by what she was wearing to think about an answer to the question. Instead, they gushed over how hot Ana looked. The post was popular, receiving almost 40,000 likes within an hour of going live.

One follower called the post “dope,” and another fan told Ana the photo was flawless.

“Will you be my girlfriend?” one admirer joked.

“I love your body,” one follower told the fitness model.

Ana certainly has a body worthy of envy. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she looks good in just about everything she puts on. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she rocked a strappy get-up last week that showcased her fabulous figure. From bikinis to sexy dresses, Ana appears to enjoy modeling a variety of clothing.

Ana works hard at keeping her body in tiptop shape. She helps her husband, Ben Moreland, run Los Angeles-based Be More Athletics gym. Together, they share a passion for fitness.

The beauty also operates Cheri Fit, a fitness apparel company. The brand recently dropped a new line of women’s fitness wear, one that included a pair of ruched booty shorts that hug the derrière in all the right places.

Fans wanting to see more of the fitness model can follow her Instagram account.