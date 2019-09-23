‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, September 24: Katie’s Loved Ones Gather In Concern

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 24 tease that Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) health will deteriorate. The mother of one is fighting for her life in hospital, and it appears as if doctors are struggling to find out what is wrong with her.

Katie recently collapsed at her home. Luckily, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was there when it happened, and he was shocked to see Katie fall. Obviously, Dollar Bill had panicked when he saw his fiancée lying on the floor and had even checked her pulse. He knows that Katie has a history of heart attacks and may have even thought that she was experiencing one again.

Dr. Jordan Armstrong (Vincent Irizarry) was working in the ER when Katie was wheeled in. B&B fans will remember that he was also the doctor who attended to Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) when he fell off a cliff. Dr. Armstrong and the other medical staff assessed Katie as they tried to find out what was wrong with her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Katie’s condition will deteriorate. Her friends and loved ones will gather in the hospital as they anxiously await a diagnosis, per Highlight Hollywood. Katie is the youngest of the Logan sisters and both Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) share a special bond with their sister.

Obviously, the Logan sisters want to see Katie pull through this. The Inquisitr reports that Brooke will plead with her sister and ask her, “Come back to us please.”

Donna will also state, “There has to be something they can do.”

They have all watched Katie fight and win serious health battles, and they want to see her come through this as well. In particular, Bill also seems to be heartbroken. He and Katie only recently found each other again, and they are trying to make it work for their son’s sake. Will Spencer (Finnegan George) is still so young, and he needs both his parents by his side.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Dr. Armstrong will eventually find out what’s wrong with Katie. He will stun them when he reveals that “Katie is in kidney failure.” While the diagnosis is the last thing they expect to hear, they will be devastated when he tells them that without a transplant she doesn’t have long to live.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.