NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Unlikely To Sign Carmelo Anthony

As one of the top remaining free agents, Carmelo Anthony has generated interest among several teams throughout the summer. While an official offer has yet to arrive, he has been vocal regarding his desire to resume his NBA career. After being continuously linked with the Brooklyn Nets, the 10-time NBA All-Star may have to continue waiting for a call-up.

This Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic noted that the Nets are “very unlikely” to sign Anthony. There had been a push among players from the team, many of whom worked out with Anthony during the offseason. The Nets’ new duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving also endorsed the potential arrival of Anthony, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Going into the 2019-20 NBA season, the forward is a position where the Nets have a need. It remains unknown whether Durant will be cleared to play this year, while Wilson Chandler is set to serve a 25-game suspension for testing positive for PED use. Rodions Kurucs may also join them on the sidelines given his ongoing case away from the court. Following weeks of speculation, however, the Nets appear ready to begin their training camp without the services of Anthony.

Earlier this month, Joe Johnson inked a deal with the Detroit Pistons, thanks to an impressive stint in the BIG3 league. That led many to believe that Anthony would surely earn a contract as well. Some of his peers, such as Damian Lillard, Kyle Kuzma, and Taurean Prince, have voiced their belief that Anthony is still good enough to be in the league.

Guarded him for a month straight. Same Melo only thing diff is the narrative ppl throw on his name ????????????‍♂️ https://t.co/nrM8mtRrgJ — Forever Humble (@taureanprince) September 10, 2019

After a disappointing 10-game run with the Houston Rockets last season, Anthony was traded to the Chicago Bulls, where he was eventually waived from the roster. Since then, the three-time Olympic gold medalist has been waiting for another opportunity to show his worth. This offseason, Anthony had also been linked with the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers, but a deal never materialized.

Anthony has been saying all the right things as of late. Although his reputation has taken a hit in the past two years, he hasn’t given up on his ultimate goal of winning a championship, if given the chance. Anthony’s willingness to accept a reduced role, and potentially come off the bench, could be key in finding his next destination. After all, the NBA season is still a month away, and the Nets may give him a chance to redeem himself.