Gwen Stefani Melts Hearts & Calls Blake Shelton A ‘Good Dad’ In Sweet New Interview

Once again, Gwen Stefani is raving over the leading man in her life.

Ahead of the premiere of the new season of The Voice, Stefani has been making her press rounds to promote the popular NBC series. Earlier today, the blond bombshell stopped by the set of The Today Show where she posed for a few photos that she later posted on Instagram. She also answered a series of questions from The Today Show hosts — including a few about Blake Shelton.

During part of the interview, the singer was sitting down with Hoda Kotb and guest host Andy Cohen, where she chatted about how good of a “dad” Shelton has been to her three kids — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5.

“He is a good dad, actually. He’s been helping me out a lot. I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You’ve got to get home. Come help!’ It’s hard. I have three boys.”

Stefani also talked about how hard it was to send her youngest child, Apollo, to kindergarten. She explained that she had him so late in her life and he was a total surprise so she never thought she would be back to the preschool and kindergarten phase of her life. Now, Stefani says that she is trying to soak up every single moment with her kids especially because with school starting back up again, the boys have homework and other obligations that takes her time away from them.

“I got a baby in kindergarten now and that was devastating,” she shared on the hit morning show. “But he’s so excited and he’s doing so well. I got [two in] junior high. God gave me all three boys. I’ve always been surrounded by boys.”

And this interview was not the first one where Stefani took the time to gush over Shelton and the bond that he shares with her three boys. Earlier this summer, the mother of three opened up to Us Magazine in an interview where she chatted about Shelton and her kids, saying that Shelton is “extremely close” with all three of her boys.

She also dished that Shelton loves to get dirty with the boys and when they’re at his ranch in Oklahoma and they are always playing basketball or running around in addition to hunting and hiking. Since 2015, it seems as though Shelton and Stefani have been attached at the hip and they regularly gush over one another on social media.

As fans know, Shelton and Miranda Lambert called in quits in 2015 after four years of marriage together and that same year — Stefani and her husband, Gavin Rossdale, ended their marriage of 13 years.