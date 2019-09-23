Kelly Clarkson Blows Instagram Away Covering ‘Shut Up And Dance’ In Platform Heels

Kelly Clarkson appears to have blown Instagram away. The 37-year-old might have experienced a bit of a career change as The Kelly Clarkson Show sees her take on the role of talk show host, but this star will forever be known for her powerful vocals. Kelly did, after all, win American Idol 17 years ago.

A video from today’s airing of The Kelly Clarkson Show has been posted to its Instagram account, and this one definitely didn’t get past fans. It opened with a statement entry from Kelly as she made her way onto the set, with the star seen flaunting her slimmed-down figure in a stunning floral-print dress. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, the blonde was seen wearing it for some promotional content in the buildup to today’s episode. Given that yesterday’s promo showed Kelly behind kitchen counters, though, fans hadn’t yet seen the killer platform heels that paired the colorful number.

The video showed Kelly making her way into the audience as she belted out “Shut Up And Dance” by Walk the Moon. Kelly seems to have made vocal covers a bit of a thing, with fans absolutely loving it. Kelly belted out the song with some sassy hip-shaking, and of course, the harmonies were nothing short of perfect.

Instagram seems completely blown away.

“You can rock ANYTHING lady!! Thank you for your music!! It’s therapy for my soul,” one fan gushed.

“Queeeeeeeenn,” another wrote.

“Love that you come out singing every time” seemed to see a fan pumped about Kelly’s trademark show entries.

“HOW DOES THIS WOMAN SING ANY SONG THIS GOOD??????” one fan asked.

The secret to Kelly’s cover successes may, of course, lie in her past. Competing on the reality show she won afforded countless opportunities for Kelly to take songs from other artists and make them her own, although this superstar now comes with plenty of records bearing her own name. The same has been seen with fellow American Idol winner Carrie Underwood, plus British artists such as Leona Lewis.

Fans did, indeed, seem completely floored by today’s performance.

“Effortless and amazing, always PERFECTION Clarkson!” one fan wrote.

Of course, the style did get noticed.

“Love the boots,” one fan wrote, before asking where Kelly had purchased them.

Promotion for Kelly’s new show has been strong — both on her own Instagram and the one updated by the series. While the show’s Instagram has a lower following compared to Kelly’s personal account, the followers are racking up. Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow either — or both — accounts.