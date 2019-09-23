Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Flaunts Curves In Tight Sports Bra And Leggings While Doing Yoga

Josephine Skriver is showing off her enviable figure and impressive yoga skills on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving it.

On Monday, September 23, the Victoria’s Secret Angel kicked off the start of her week with a relaxing, outdoor yoga session, and shared a snap of the workout to her Instagram page that brought some serious heat to the social media platform. In the photo, the 26-year-old was caught in the middle of a back back bend, with one of her toned legs bent at the knee high above her hips, while the other, along with her toned arms and steady hands, kept her balance on top of a black yoga mat laying in the grass.

The move and Josephine’s flexibility was nothing short of impressive, as were her killer curves, which she flaunted in a set of tighter-than-skin workout clothes that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The coordinated two-piece set was from the popular brand Alo Yoga, and clung to the Danish bombshell’s silhouette in all of the right ways.

Josephine’s ensemble consisted of a tiny tan colored sports bra that hugged her voluptuous assets, and offered a teasing glimpse of cleavage underneath its v neckline. It wrapped tight around her torso to highlight her slender frame, and cut off half way through her midsection to expose the beauty’s flat stomach and rock hard abs.

On her lower half, the babe sported a pair of matching leggings that emphasized her curvaceous lower half an an eye-popping way. Josephine’s peachy derriere quickly took center stage thanks to the skintight nature of her workout pants, while a distressed detailing on the thigh added a bit of edge to the look. Her lean legs were also well on display, and the thick, high-rise waistband of the number only accentuated her trim waist even more.

Josephine finished off the look by wearing her light brown hair down. Her tresses fell over her head as it hung upside-down, nearly grazing her yoga mat as she stuck the pose. She also appeared to be going makeup free for the early morning sweat session, allowing her striking facial features and striking natural beauty to shine.

The new addition to the model’s Instagram page was an instant hit with her six million followers. At the time of this writing, the snap has racked up nearly 50,000 likes after just two hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Such a beautiful and talented woman,” one fan wrote, while another said that Josephine was “perfection.”

“So amazing,” commented a third.

Josephine often shares a look at her workouts with her millions of Instagram followers. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty recently uploaded a snap that saw her doing a Pilates exercise in tight pink fitness gear, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.