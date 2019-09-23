Lizzo Makes Jaws Drop With Her Busty Assets Barely Contained, Tells Instagram To ‘Blame It On The Juice’

Lizzo is living her best life right now, as her bold confidence and chart-topping single “Truth Hurts” have catapulted her to mega-stardom in recent months. In her latest Instagram post, the body-positive singer allowed herself to get a little wild, but she shifted the blame to the champagne she was drinking.

The 31-year-old American rapper, singer, and songwriter has become a hot commodity this year thanks to her song “Truth Hurts.” The hit was actually released two years ago, but the Michigan-born singer is embracing this newfound stardom that the song’s relatively recent attention has brought her.

Sunday night, Lizzo was seemingly ready for some fun, and she showcased her typically bold personality in a short Instagram video. It seems that the singer was topless, covering her breasts with one animal-print glove-covered arm, as she drank some champagne straight from the bottle.

Lizzo joked that she was going to blame it on the juice as she drank, smiled, and grinned seductively toward the camera.

As is often the case with Lizzo’s Instagram posts, this one immediately went viral. The singer – whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson – has 5.4 million people following her every move on the social media site. This champagne-chugging busty display raked in nearly 1.1 million views overnight in just 11 hours.

The singer not only flaunted her voluptuous figure in this clip, but she also showcased a flawless look. Lizzo’s hair was cascading in loose waves over her shoulders, and she wore a flattering makeup look that accentuated her gorgeous eyes and seductive pout.

In addition to topping 1 million views in less than 12 hours, more than 2,000 comments were added as Lizzo’s fans went wild over this saucy clip. People wrote that she is their spirit animal and a wine goddess, and some noted that they would love to have her confidence.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Lizzo knows just how to showcase her sass and confidence while embracing her full figure and shattering preconceptions about how a chart-topping singer should look. She not only has a huge hit on her hands with “Truth Hurts,” but she also had a role in Jennifer Lopez’s new movie Hustlers. Clearly, she is having a blast.

What comes next for Lizzo? This latest Instagram post signals that the singer is going to have as much fun as possible as the world catches up to how fabulous she is and always has been. Her third album is already a big hit, and Lizzo’s fans simply cannot get enough of her these days.