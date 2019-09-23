Emily Ratajkowski Shuts Down Instagram Modeling Lingerie In Convenience Store

Emily Ratajkowski seems to have a full calendar. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that when she isn’t busy modeling, she is running her own business, Inomorata Woman, which sells apparel and swimwear. On Monday, she shut down Instagram when she shared a snap in which she modeled lingerie in a convenience store.

The photo was part of a photoshoot Emily did over the summer, and it showed the beauty modeling a black lace lingerie set while standing in front of a beverage case. Emily stood with her hands in front of her as she flaunted her fabulous figure. The bra and string panties left little to the imagination as she posed next to rows of canned and bottled drinks.

Emily wore a face full of makeup that featured contoured cheeks and a natural color on her lips. She wore her hair down over her shoulders as she looked at something off to the side.

In the post’s caption, Emily said the snap was from a shoot earlier in the year when her company dropped a new line of lingerie. She also asked her fans if they would like to see more lacy shots. While some fans took a moment to answer the question, others commented on how sexy the photo was.

Needless to say, the shot was a hit, and it got the attention of her 24.1 million fans. The post racked up more than 400,000 likes within 45 minutes of going live.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, Emily said she came up with Inamorata Woman because she did not have a go-to underwear store.

“I don’t have a place that makes cute basics that I really want to wear, and I feel comfortable in, but I also think are on trend and cool. So, this is also just like a necessity—this is something that I would want to wear.”

Loading...

But the model isn’t just about lingerie. Her Instagram page is filled with photos that chronicle her life — at least the part of her life she wants others to see. She often shares photos of her husband and her dog as much as she does some of the clothing she wears. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she looked amazing in a figure-hugging summer dress. The beauty also knows how to rock a crop top and a pair of jeans.

Fans wanting to keep up with Emily can follow her Instagram account.