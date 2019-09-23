‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Speaks Out After Husband Joe Is Denied Bond Amid Deportation Drama

How is she handling the news?

Teresa Giudice is reacting to the “difficult” news of her husband Joe Giudice’s bond request being denied.

Days after the news was first shared, the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member spoke to Us Weekly magazine and reveals that she is not yet in a good place with what her husband is currently facing. As fans well know, Joe was dealt with an order for his deportation last October and has been unsuccessful in fighting the ruling in the months since.

While attending the GNO Weekend: An Evening with the Celebrity Housewives at Harrah’s Casino Resort Atlantic City on Saturday, September 21, Teresa said that she and her family were having a hard time dealing with Joe’s legal drama but noted that they are doing their best to work through it.

“The most important thing is our four daughters, so I’m hoping Joe is able to stay in the United States,” she shared.

Teresa and Joe share four daughters, including Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. According to Teresa, the girls are going through a “really difficult time” as they prepare for their father to potentially be sent back to his native Italy.

While Teresa expressed concern for her daughters, she did reveal that she was doing her best to keep her head up and be as positive about the outcome of her husband’s ongoing deportation appeal.

Back in June, Teresa spoke to the Bravo Insider about her husband’s potentially impending deportation, admitting that she is the most upset that Joe will never see their kids graduate or be a part of their birthday celebrations.

Loading...

“The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through. They should have their daddy here,” she said.

According to Teresa, it kills her as a mother to see that her children are hurting and that she cannot do anything about it.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Radar Online shared news of Joe’s denied bond at the end of last week, revealing that the former reality star would not be allowed to return home to his wife and kids in New Jersey as he awaited a final ruling on his appeal. Instead, he would be forced to remain at the immigration detention center where he’s been since March.

Teresa and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 sometime later this year, but a premiere date has not yet been set.