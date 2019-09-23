Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Not OK’ With Corey Gamble’s Discipline Comments

Kourtney Kardashian has responded to a fiery confrontation between her ex-lover and father of her children, Scott Disick, and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, after the two came to blows during the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the two men argued over the discipline of the couple’s daughter, 7-year-old Penelope Disick, in a teaser trailer for the Sunday, September 22 episode of the series.

The war of words between the two men came during a family dinner when it was revealed that Penelope allegedly scratched her nanny.

“If P scratches me, I’m whipping her a**,” Gamble said to Disick, Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, as well as Kim Kardashian West.

Everyone at the table was shocked at Gamble’s statement, but none more so than Disick, who retaliated with the following statement.

“My little daughter?”

And Gamble responded that he’d “give her a spanking for sure!”

Entertainment Tonight reported that Kardashian later replied during a live-tweet as the show aired.

Corey’s comments were “NOT OK with me and never will be.”

During the hot-topic episode, the battle between Gamble and Disick, as well as Kardashian, ended with the men disagreeing and with the reality star revealing she never has any intention of using physical discipline against her children.

While some fans agreed that Kardashian’s method of parenting — by teaching her children through kindness and respect how to respond to a situation — others stated on the social media site that Gamble was on the right track and that punishing a child physically could also be an effective method in a particular situation.

“And in my opinion beating children is not the way to ‘get your kids in check,'” said the reality star, who is also a mother to son Mason and daughter Reign with Disick. “When children are hurting or frustrated, the answer is not to physically hurt them.”

Twitter was clearly divided over the debate, with some users believing that Penelope needed to learn that by scratching, she was also inflicting physical trauma on a person and that the child acting out could be from another issue that was not being spoken about on-camera.

This argument came on the heels of a story published by Us Weekly detailing the reality star’s nanny quit after Penelope scratched her in the face.

The KUWTK star told her family her children’s nanny quit after it was revealed that the woman was putting Penelope in the car and the young girl scratched her. She then admitted that there are times her daughter can be “out of control” and that she believes she “blacks out and does these wild things.” Kardashian also revealed to her mother, Kris Jenner, that taking things away from her daughter isn’t an effective way of disciplining her and that while that method works for older son Mason, it does not work for her daughter.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! Entertainment Television.