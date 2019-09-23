Kim Zolciak Slammed After Posting A Photo Of Her 5-Year-Old Daughter

Fans were upset that Kim's 5-year-old daughter appeared to be wearing makeup.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is no stranger to controversy, especially when it comes to how she raises her six children. On Monday, the Don’t Be Tardy star faced backlash from fans after posting a photo of daughter Kaia Rose, 5, on Instagram. The image was taken from an interview portion of Kim’s hit Bravo show. Some fans pointed out that Kaia appeared to be wearing makeup and were quick to criticize Kim in the comments section.

“Makeup and hair extensions. Really??” wrote a follower.

“She’s 5 not supposed to look 25. Why the make up at this age I [don’t] get?! She’s beautiful the way she is. Adorable little girl u have. Set the stage for her,” commented a different fan.

“Beautiful no makeup she doesn’t need it!” added another.

Kim defended her daughter when a commenter claimed Kaia was wearing a lipstick that was too bright.

“She’s gorgeous. But why is she wearing a bright red lipstick? I don’t even wear lipstick that bright,” said an Instagram user.

“Sweetie [it’s] a tv screen color is off it’s not accurate but regardless just because you don’t doesn’t mean others won’t,” replied the Bravo star, adding a string of kiss mark emoji to the comment.

A handful of Kim’s dedicated followers also had her back.

“Here comes the Karen comments on make up from bitter Bettys,” quipped one fan.

This is, by no means,is not the first time that Kim’s parenting has been scrutinized. In August, the 41-year-old faced major backlash after her 17-year-old daughter, Ariana, uploaded a bikini photo, taken during the family’s vacation in Turks and Caicos, on Instagram. Many questioned Kim’s decision to allow her daughter, who is still in high school, to post such a revealing photo.

Two years prior, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was also slammed for tweeting an oral sex joke about her then 20-year-old daughter, Brielle, reported E! News. In the tweet, Kim said that her daughter would perform a sex act in exchange for backstage passes for a John Legend concert.

While many Twitter users deemed the joke to be inappropriate and disrespectful, John’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, seemed to find it amusing. The model offered the Zolciak-Biermann family free tickets to her husband’s Atlanta concert. During the performance, Chrissy even sat with Kim and proceeded to laugh about the incident on Snapchat.

To see more of Kim and her family, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Don’t Be Tardy, airing on Bravo.