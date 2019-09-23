Kelly Clarkson Shows Off Tiny Waist In Colorful Dress: ‘That’s Our Girl’

Kelly Clarkson is on fire right now. In addition to her singing career, she is also starring on Season 17 of The Voice as one of the four coaches and has debuted her very one talk show, which fans seem to love. Of course, with all the attention on the singer, her recent weight loss has been in the spotlight, and Kelly’s been showing off her slimmer figure on social media.

In a recent Instagram post by The Voice, Clarkson’s tiny waist is showcased as she looks stunning in a wildly colorful dress while greeting fans outside the studio as the caption called the TV personality “our girl.”

Kelly rocked the dark dress, which featured blue, red, orange, and white patterns on it as she smiles and slapped hands with many of the fans waiting outside. Kelly’s ensemble boasted a large, black belt which cinched her waist and flaunted her 37-pound weight loss for all to see.

Clarkson had her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls, which fell down her shoulders and over her back in the snap.

Kelly also sported a full face of makeup in the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete her look.

“The only reason I will be watching,” one fan said of Clarkson in the comment section.

“Love Kelly. So classy,” another stated.

“Team Kelly all the way,” a third viewer wrote.

According to Country Living, Clarkson recently opened up about her health struggles and her weight loss during an interview with The Today Show.

“I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in 2006. I read this book, it’s called The Plant Paradox, and it might not work for you but it worked wonders for me,” Kelly said. “I’m, like, 37 pounds lighter. For me, it wasn’t really [about] the weight — for me it was that I’m not on my medicine anymore.”

However, Kelly says she’s dropped the weight simply by changing her diet and doesn’t head to the gym every day like some celebrities.

“I’m not working out! I think people think I’m working out and I’m like, ‘Don’t think I’m going to come play some sport!'” Clarkson told Extra of her weight loss.

Fans who want to see more of Kelly Clarkson’s new look can find her on The Voice and her new talk show weekdays on NBC.