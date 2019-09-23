Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Spotted Together At 2019 Emmys Two Years After Announcing Split

The exes spark reconciliation rumors as they appear to have a date night at the Emmys.

Ben Stiller had a surprising date for the 2019 Emmys. The actor and comedian attended the prestigious television awards ceremony with his estranged wife, Christine Taylor.

Not only did the exes walk the 2019 Emmys red carpet together two years after announcing their split following 17 years of marriage, but they were spotted seated next to each other at the ceremony, Page Six reports.

Stiller, 53, and Taylor, 48, posed for photographers with their arms around one another on the red carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The chummy reunion has sparked reconciliation rumors two years after the pair announced an amicable separation in which they vowed to focus on co-parenting their kids, Ella, now 17, and Quinlin, 14.

This is not the first time Stiller and Taylor have been seen out and about since announcing their split in 2017.

In July 2018, they enjoyed a lengthy lunch together in Tribeca. Later that year, the two attended an ALS gala together in New York City with their children.

Earlier this year, Stiller and Taylor were also photographed together, this time holding hands at Pretty Woman: The Musical on Broadway with their kids. A source told People the exes looked happy together.

“It was a sweet family night out. The kids were glowing because they all love the theater, and Ben and Christine looked happy together, smiling and laughing and holding hands, especially during intermission. They seemed to really love the show and being around one another.”

The insider said the two remain friendly despite the fact that their marriage did not last.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

In April, a source told Closer Weekly that Stiller and Taylor had called off their $200 million divorce and were giving their relationship “another shot.”

“He never got over her after the split nor was he interested in starting a relationship with anyone else,” the insider said. “Even though Ben has his pick of women, he’d often bring Quinlin or Ella as his plus one to events in a bid to show Christine that family is his No. 1 priority and he only has eyes for her.”

Ben Stiller met Christine Taylor in 1999 on the set of the TV pilot Heat Vision and Jack, and they wed in 2000 in an outdoor wedding in Hawaii. The two have been co-stars in film as well as in real life, appearing together in Dodgeball, Tropic Thunder, Zoolander, and the sequel Zoolander 2.

The two have not confirmed they have reconciled, but their Emmy sighting is worth a thousand words.