‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of September 23: Mariah Meets Amanda

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 23 bring an action-packed week filled with craziness for the Newmans, as Victor is still alive. Plus, Amanda makes her way through town and meets Mariah, while Billy gets professional help.

Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) plan doesn’t go as expected, according to SheKnows Soaps. She lets Victor (Eric Braeden) know that Adam (Mark Grossman) is far more devious than they previously realized, and Adam framed Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for Victor’s demise.

Meanwhile, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) makes an admission to Lauren (Tracey Bregman). The Inquisitr previously reported that Michael shares with his wife that he believes Adam switched Victor’s medication and caused his death. Of course, neither of them realize that Victor is actually alive.

As for Devon (Bryton James), he wants answers from Amanda (Mishael Morgan). He does not believe that Amanda is clueless about her resemblance to his late wife, Hilary. Devon warns Amanda to leave him, his family, and his friends alone or she will regret it. However, it doesn’t look like Amanda is anywhere near ready to give up just yet. Later, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) meets Amanda, and it is sure to be a shock since, before Hilary’s death, Mariah had gotten close to her former frenemy.

Elsewhere, Jack (Peter Bergman) seeks Traci’s (Beth Maitland) help. He is ready to write a book about his life, so it is a good move for Jack to ask for his sister’s help in getting it written considering her recent success with her novel.

Amid the chaos, Sharon (Sharon Case) stands up for Adam. With nobody else on his side, Sharon cannot help but feel for her ex-husband. She wants him to help his sister, Victoria, who finds herself caught in the middle of everything after Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) arrests her. Although he certainly does not like Sharon with Adam, Rey ends up supporting Sharon this week, and eventually, Adam makes a big move that could have a significant impact on everything. Before the week ends, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) gets an unexpected gift from Adam.

Although his world is falling apart, Billy (Jason Thompson) gets a new perspective with his therapist (Sandra Thigpen). He had a major breakthrough last week, and now Billy wants to ensure that he’s able to continue moving in a positive direction. Hopefully, his therapist makes sure Billy gets the professional help that he needs to deal with all the trauma.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) sees Summer (Hunter King) in a new light. After the year they’ve been through, Kyle has felt many different ways about his ex-wife, but it’s clear that Kyle has some feelings for Summer even though he’s in love with his wife, Lola (Sasha Calle).

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) comes clean to Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) about Victor and what is really going on with Adam.