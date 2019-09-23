Jessie J Goes Braless In Plunging Dress At Concert While Boyfriend Channing Tatum Watches

Jessie J wowed crowds in Los Angeles over the weekend when she performed at The Troubadour in West Hollywood. The singer belted out tunes as she donned a skimpy little dress with her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, in tow.

The Daily Mail reports that Jessie rocked an orange-and-white gown made from thin material, and she went completely braless underneath. The dress’s plunging neckline left very little to the imagination as the “Bang Bang” singer jumped around and danced on stage during the lively performance.

Jessie had her shoulder-length, dark hair slicked back behind her head and styled in wet-looking, straight strands that fell over her neck and around her shoulders. She accessorized the look with some dangling, heart-shaped earrings and nude heels.

Later she was seen spending time with Channing after the concert, and she had her hair pulled back into an updo. Jessie also wore a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Meanwhile, Tatum donned a pair of black slacks, a white, long-sleeved turtleneck shirt, black boots, and a black New Orleans Saints baseball cap on his head.

Channing and Jessie have been dating for almost a year now and started their romance a few months after the actor’s divorce from Jenna Dewan was announced.

Tatum and Dewan were married in 2009 after striking up a love connection on the set of their film Step Up. They share one child together, Everly, and have had an amicable divorce thus far. Jenna has also moved on with her life and is now dating Broadway star Steve Kazee.

Meanwhile, Jessie and Channing have been nearly inseparable ever since they went public with their romance last year, but Jessie says that there are drawbacks to being famous.

“I do not ever take my life for granted – but sometimes I just want to go on a date without [security] sitting next to my boyfriend,” she previously revealed, per The Sun.

“The biggest thing I hate about being famous is when you go to a friend’s party and you help tidy up and they say, ‘You don’t have to do that – you’re Jessie J,'” the singer continued.

“And when I walk around Sainsbury’s and people go, ‘Why are you here?’ and I’m like, ‘I want to buy food! There’s no celebrity supermarket,'” Jessie J added.