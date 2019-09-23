Gwyneth Paltrow Stuns In Vintage Valentino In Rare Instagram Snap With Husband Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow’s latest Instagram upload is getting recognized for more reasons than one.

On Sunday, September 22, the Avengers star took to her account on the social media platform to share a stunning new photo that saw a rare appearance from her husband, Brad Falchuk. In the snap, the couple posed together in what appeared to be the entryway of their home that they’ve recently began sharing together, dressed to the nines in before heading out the the 71st Emmy Awards, where Gwyneth presented the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Gwyneth looked absolutely stunning in a vintage Valentino gown that dated back to 1963. Its top half was of a sheer black material with a thick, black band of fabric covering her bust before flowing into a gorgeous white satin skirt that fell perfectly over the 46-year-old’s slender frame. The long sleeves of the piece were adorned with black organza leaves that spilled all the way down to the floor, adding a dramatic flair to the classic designer dress.

Posing next to her was Gwyneth’s husband Brad Falchuk, whom she wed nearly one year ago, looking dapper as ever. The American Horror Story sported a classic black tuxedo complete with a black bow-tie, and had his brown hair slicked back behind his head.

The photo is the first time in nearly four months that Brad had made an appearance on his wife’s Instagram page, and the Goop founder’s 6.4 million followers on the social media account were certainly ecstatic about it. Since going live to the social media platform, the photo has earned well over 190,000 likes within just 13 hours, as well as hundreds of comments from both friends and fans with compliments on the couple’s gorgeous display.

“You both look fantastic!” one fan wrote, while another said that Gwyneth and Brad were “couple goals.”

“Whoa. Yikes. Wow,” commented actress and pal Jennifer Garner.

Brad himself certainly seemed in awe of his wife as well. On his own Instagram account, he shared a congratulatory post to all of the Emmy winners, and specifically gave Gwyneth a shout out by using the hashtag “#bestpresenteraward” with a photo of her on stage before presenting the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series to Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer.

Loading...

Social media also fell in love with Gwyneth’s Emmy presentation last night. As E! News reported, the actress’s dainty walk across the stage to get to the microphone became an instant viral sensation, even prompting one user to say it was the “best performance of the night.”