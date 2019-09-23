Sofia Richie Flaunts Abs In Crop Shirt And Skinny Jeans On Instagram

Sofia Richie is already known as a fashion icon, and she recently proved that even casual looks can be chic.

The model shared a couple new photos on her official Instagram page on Sunday, in which she showed off her latest ensemble. Sofia rocked a gray denim button-up shirt and matching gray skinny jeans but added a little sexy twist. She completely embraced the new denim on denim trend, but made it a tad more fashionable by tying up her shirt to make it a cropped top, allowing her to shamelessly flaunt her super toned stomach.

The 21-year-old accessorized her casual attire with a small crocodile skin-patterned shoulder bag, a silver watch, and just a few delicate rings and earrings. She styled her long blond locks into a sleek bun. She donned a full face of makeup that included some dark mascara, plenty of blush and highlighter on her prominent cheek bones, and a dab of nude lipstick shade on her pouty lips.

Posing in front of a white wall, Sofia struck some of her best modeling moves to showcase her incredible model figure and flawless makeup. Her fans clearly approved of the new post, which garnered over 240,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in less than a day. In fact, many of her 5.5 million Instagram followers rushed to the comment section to praise her for her beautiful natural looks and cool sense of style.

“Your [sic] so beautiful girl,” one person wrote.

Another online user simply said, “Queen.”

Another fan seemed to reference Sofia’s pose in one of the pictures, where she is seen resting her fingers on her neck.

“Checking your pulse in style [heart emoji].”

Another follower said she was “So gorgeous,”

Yet another person urged the blonde beauty to “Drop ur skincare routine right now.”

She also received several comments in the form of fire or heart-eyed emoji, and others in foreign languages such as Spanish and Portuguese.

The daughter of Emmy winner Lionel Richie recently made headlines after sharing a rather racy photo with her beau, Scott Disick, on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the snap (which was from her birthday celebrations in Las Vegas earlier this month) showed Sofia sitting on her boyfriend’s lap as the two looked lovingly at each other.

She spread her legs while rocking a sparkly pink bodysuit that highlighted her insanely fit figure, while Scott sported a black shirt, some jeans, and a pair of white sneakers. The two lovebirds have been together since 2017, and it seems like their relationship is only growing stronger.