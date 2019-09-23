Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Says She And Nathan Griffith Will ‘Never Get Along’

Jenelle Evans recently took to Instagram to answer some fans’ questions. She talked about possibly returning to Teen Mom 2, her desire to do Dancing with the Stars, and also revealed whether or not she and her ex Nathan Griffith get along.

On Monday, Jenelle shared a photo of herself to Instagram.

Note: The image has since been removed.

“Nathan Griffith doesn’t care about my family. We will never get along,” the caption read. She also directed fans to a link in her bio that took them to an article that shared Jenelle’s words from the Instagram question-and-answer session.

Teen Mom Talk Now reported that a fan asked Jenelle that, since she now gets along with her mother, Barbara Evans, if she would try to mend the relationship with Nathan Griffith, who she shares her son Kaiser with. Despite the fact that Nathan invited Jenelle and David to a birthday party for Kaiser earlier this year when Kaiser was in his care, Jenelle didn’t seem too optimistic that the two would be able to get along.

“LMFAO no. It’s impossible to get along with rude people that have bad intentions for your family.”

Jenelle didn’t go into any detail, though.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason attended a birthday party for Kaiser earlier this summer. At the time, Jenelle and David did not have custody of any of their children and were back-and-forth in court trying to regain custody. Kaiser was in the care of Nathan when the birthday party occurred and, according to a source who spoke to E! News, everyone got along at the birthday party.

“Jenelle, David, Nathan and Barbara were all on hand to celebrate Kaiser’s birthday. Oddly, everyone got along. Nathan invited Jenelle and David. The party was held at Nathan’s mom’s home. Barbara brought along Ensley and Jace. This was an unsupervised visit.”

Jenelle and David had their children returned to their care before the Fourth of July. The children had been removed from their care following an incident in which David reportedly shot Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget, for nipping at the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Following the incident, MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans, and she is no longer being filmed for the hit reality show Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes on MTV on Tuesday nights. Fans can tune in to catch up with Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, and new cast member Jade Cline, who was added to the cast in Jenelle’s place.