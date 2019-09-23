Gwen Stefani Has Fans Going Bananas After Final Vegas Dates Announced

It’s good news for Gwen Stefani and her fans as she has extended her Las Vegas residency, “Just A Girl.” The “Early Winter” hitmaker is very busy these days and obviously likes it that way.

In one of her latest Instagram uploads, Gwen shared a photo of her on stage in a silver corset-style leotard. The “Now That You Got It” songstress has on thigh-high boots and black gloves, oozing Hollywood glamour. Gwen is giving her followers a little taste of what to expect during her residency at the Zappos Theater, which will now continue in 2020.

Gwen will return to her show next month but has extended it for two more legs in February and May, which she states will be the final concerts.

The announcement post achieved over 12,000 likes within an hour, proving to have made an impact on her fans.

“My day is totally made,” one user wrote.

“I’m ready for you to tour again, Queen!” another shared.

“Can’t wait to see you again,” a third mentioned.

“Sooooo much fun!!! I might have to go again. Worth seeing hands down!!!” a fourth passionate fan commented.

“I AM SCREAMING OH MY GOD,” a fifth follower remarked.

According to Yahoo, the final 16 shows are as follows:

February 2020: 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

May 2020: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. PT.

Loading...

The residency first kicked off in June 2018 and has helped benefit the Cure 4 Kids Foundation.

“Gwen Stefani, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to ‘Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl’ at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization that provides medical treatment to children facing a number of life-threatening conditions,” Yahoo report.

The set list is packed with hits from when the “Don’t Speak” chart-topper was the lead singer of No Doubt and a solo artist, as well as including a few cover songs, per Setlist.fm.

While performing in her own Vegas show, she is also busy being a judge on the 17th season of The Voice alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and her boyfriend, Blake Shelton. The first episode will air tonight, September 23, on NBC.

Last weekend, Gwen paid tribute to one of her heroes, lead singer of The Cars Ric Ocasek, who passed away at the age of 75. The post included numerous photos the pair had together over the years while expressing how blessed she felt to have worked with him, which The Inquisitr reported.

To stay up to date with Gwen Stefani’s busy career, follow her Instagram account.