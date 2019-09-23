Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Rocks Impossibly Tiny White Booty Shorts In Steamy Bathroom Snap

Madi Edwards sent temperatures soaring again on her Instagram page with a new photo that is getting recognized by her fans for all of the right reasons.

The latest addition to the Australian stunner’s account on the social media platform was shared on Monday, September 23, and was an instant hit with her 692,000 followers. In the shot, the babe posed by the vanity in her bathroom, bending one leg at the knee and popping her hips and booty slightly out to the side as she turned her head towards the camera with a sultry stare on her face. Behind her, a large window allowed the “golden hour” sunshine to pour over her flawless figure, not only highlighting her deep tan — which she credited to products from the brand Bali Body — but also her killer curves, which were on display in an ensemble so skimpy, it was kind of worth a look.

Madi brought some serious heat in the sunlit bathroom snap that saw her showing off plenty of skin, much to the delight of her fans. The blonde bombshell’s look for the day included a nude, racerback tank top that clung to her voluptuous assets and flaunted her toned arms, though this was hardly the most NSFW element of the ensemble.

She tucked her top into the waistband of a pair of impossibly tiny white booty shorts that nearly resembled a pair of panties, and did way more showing than covering up. The skintight bottoms hugged Madi’s curvaceous backside and cut off just above her upper thighs to give her followers a teasing glimpse at her peachy derriere. The garment also left her endlessly long legs well on display, giving her the ability to show off her sculpted stems and bronzed glow. Its waistband was pulled up high on the babe’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette even more.

To complete the look, the social media sensation wore a pair of dainty cross earrings for a bit of bling. Her blonde tresses were worn in a half-ponytail that sat high on the crown of her head, spilling behind her shoulders and down her back. Madi was also sporting a full face of makeup in the shot, which included a glossy lip, sculpted eyebrows, light brown eye shadow, and highlighter that shimmered underneath the golden sunlight.

The new addition to the Instagram model’s feed was met with immediate praise from her thousands of fans. At the time of this writing, the photo has accrued well over 10,000 likes after just five hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Absolutely unreal,” one person wrote, while another called Madi a “goddess.”

“Perfect as always,” commented a third.

