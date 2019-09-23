Carmen Electra Slips Back Into Her Red Bathing Suit To Celebrate The 30th Anniversary Of ‘Baywatch’

Carmen Electra is reliving her old Baywatch days on Instagram, by posting a sexy photo of herself wearing her iconic red bathing suit.

In the photo, which appears to be a throwback of her time on set, Carmen is seen looking smoking hot in the high-cut one-piece. She had her long, caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in voluminous straight strands, which fell down her back and over her shoulder.

Electra flaunted her flawless figure and showcased her ample cleavage, tiny waist, long, lean legs, and curvy booty in the picture as she posed next to a lifeguard vehicle wearing nothing but the sexy swimwear and a pair of blue flip flops.

Carmen wore a full face of makeup in the photograph, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and dramatic eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Of course, Electra’s fans went wild over the snapshot and took to the comment section to declare their love for the actress and model.

“You are fine,” one fan stated.

“Even better looking today,” another social media user commented.

“You are ageless,” another fan gushed.

“You’re timeless and flawless,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carmen’s fellow Baywatch babe, Pamela Anderson, recently revealed that she still wears her iconic bathing suit when she has a date, claiming she likes to throw it on and surprise whoever she may be seeing at the time.

“I jump in the shower with a bathing suit and then jump on them wherever they are in the house, soaking wet,” Pam told the NY Times.

Meanwhile, Carmen says she no longer wears her suit. Instead, she displays it proudly in her home, which she says is a huge conversation piece when she has company.

“I have my suit framed and when people come over to the house, they get really excited. It just has this effect on people. It was empowering,” Electra told the outlet.

Carmen also admitted that her time on Baywatch has had a huge impact on her beach style, and revealed that she no longer wears bikinis after spending years rocking the red lifeguard uniform for the TV series.

“I haven’t worn a bikini in probably 30 years,” the actress stated, likely stunning her fans all over the world.

Fans who want to keep up with Carmen Electra’s post-Baywatch life can follow her on her Instagram account.