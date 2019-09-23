Ben Stiller Slammed By Fans For Disrespectful Comment About ‘Fleabag’ After Drama Series Wins Three Emmys

Ben Stiller made a comment about British comedy Fleabag while presenting the Emmy award for supporting actor in a comedy series at the awards ceremony on Sunday night, which had fans slamming him on social media for being disrespectful, reported The Daily Mail.

During a skit before presenting the award, the actor commented that Fleabag is a “comedy about a sex addict.”

The series, created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, follows a woman named Fleabag (also played by Waller-Bridge) who navigates life and love in London as she attempts to cope with a recent tragedy.

Fans of the popular show were unhappy with the Zoolander actor’s comment as many believed it to be inappropriate and not at all an accurate description of the show’s plot.

“The disrespect from Ben Stiller, Fleabag is much more than that,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I have less hope for Fleabag winning anything than it already did if the Emmys think it’s a ‘show about a sex addict,'” another fan of the show wrote on social media.

“Fleabag is as much a show about a sex addict as it is about a fish riding a bicycle,” yet another disgruntled social media user chimed in.

Waller-Bridge took home the awards for best leading comedy actress, best comedy series, and best comedy writing.

During the actress’s acceptance speech, she opened up about why she created the show in the first place and expressed her gratitude for everyone who made it such a success, reported the BBC.

“It’s so wonderful and reassuring to know that a dirty, pervy, angry and messed-up woman can make it to the Emmys.”

The writer went on to say that she finds writing really hard and really painful, but that the reason she does it is for moments like winning an Emmy.

Fleabag‘s director, Harry Bradbeer, also took home an Emmy for best director for a comedy series.

In his acceptance speech, Bradbeer told the crowd that a project like Fleabag only comes along once in a lifetime. He continued on to thank Waller-Bridge for coming into his life and making him a part of the series.

“Scientists are still trying to work out how someone so incredibly talented can be so utterly lovely.”

The second season of Fleabag aired on the BBC earlier this year and can be watched on Amazon in the United States.

The Inquisitr reported the full list of Emmy Award winners on Monday.