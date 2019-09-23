‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Gets Soaking Wet & Wild In Mismatched Bikini On An Ocean Swing

Lauren Drain has proven that bikinis were designed for the ocean. For all the Instagram models out there never appearing to get a drop of water on them as they sunbathe poolside, there’s one face who is absolutely willing to put swimwear to good use. The “world’s sexiest nurse,” per The Inquisitr, has delivered a fresh Instagram update that seemed to tick boxes for just about everything – from the bikini to the fitness.

Lauren’s video came as bit of a mashup. It both opened and closed with the blonde rocking a bikini, although moments in between took things down the workout route. Fans watching the video were greeted by a pretty wild moment as Lauren showcased her strength riding an ocean swing. While fans may have been looking at the scenic setting, eyes were likely on the fitness model taking up the foreground. Lauren had her mouth wide open as she handled the swing, with fans seeing more footage of it at the end of the video. This part also permitted a better view of the star’s mismatched bikini – while the top half was green, the bottoms were white. Lauren did seem to have a particularly wild moment as she fell off the swing.

The rest of the video seemed to be just one more reminder of why this star’s fit body turns heads. Lauren was seen training in a gym in a black crop top and shorts. Other scenes also showed her lifting impressive weights in gray-colored athleisurewear.

The video racked up an impressive number of views: over 136,000 were clocked overnight. Fans left over 130 comments.

Lauren’s social media definitely showcases her fitness queen status. What’s less seen, though, is what the star eats. Fortunately, Lauren has given fans an insight into this – an interview with Top Physiques allowed the star to outline her nutrition.

“I eat about 4-5 meals a day of lean protein, healthy fats, veggies and my carbs depend on my body goals at any given time (leaning out, gaining muscle or maintenance). I have followed a paleo diet for 6 weeks which helped me shred down 9 lbs but I wouldn’t necessarily recommend it long-term. I have followed IIFYM for about three of my WBFF show preps and was able to shred down for each of those without completely limiting any foods,” she said.

Lauren has 3.9 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this muscle machine should follow her account.